NCS Multistage (NCSM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect NCS Multistage to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 33.42%. On average, analysts expect NCS Multistage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Shares of NCSM opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.