Needham & Company LLC Boosts Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $40.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,231 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,268 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 31,792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 7.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 178,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 27.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 209,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45,591 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

