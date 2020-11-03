Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $56,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,068.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $515,354.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,516.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,198. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

