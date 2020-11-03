Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €60.50 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.83 ($73.92).

ETR NEM opened at €60.05 ($70.65) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €62.56 and a 200-day moving average of €62.47. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 12 month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 72.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

