NeoPhotonics’ (NPTN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.27.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 21.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 517,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 90,006 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 14.3% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.