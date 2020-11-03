NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 692.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.43% of NetSol Technologies worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTWK. ValuEngine downgraded NetSol Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.55.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

