New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
New Home stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.81. New Home has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.
New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. New Home had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%.
About New Home
The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.
