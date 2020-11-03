New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

New Home stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.81. New Home has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Get New Home alerts:

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. New Home had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWHM. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in New Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of New Home by 9,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of New Home by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.