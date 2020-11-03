New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Home had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%.

Shares of NYSE:NWHM opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $94.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.81. New Home has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

Get New Home alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.