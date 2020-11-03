New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.18.

NYSE:EDU opened at $161.36 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $179.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 1.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,605,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 548,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

