News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Update

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,100 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 809,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in News by 82.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in News by 387.2% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 137.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. News has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.