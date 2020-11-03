NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

NGL Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years. NGL Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -8.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to earn ($0.25) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -160.0%.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $315.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $844.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.