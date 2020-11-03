NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NGL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $315.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.92.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $844.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 27.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 24.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

