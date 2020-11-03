Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Nielsen updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.54-1.62 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.54-1.62 EPS.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

