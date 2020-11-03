NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NIKE by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in NIKE by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,000 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 791,319 shares of company stock valued at $98,440,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $122.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

