NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.28-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.34. NiSource also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.28 to $1.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of NI stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. NiSource has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

