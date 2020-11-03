NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28 to $1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. NiSource also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.28-1.36 EPS.

NiSource stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. NiSource has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.