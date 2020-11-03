Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Shares of NBLX stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBLX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

