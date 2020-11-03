Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Raised to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

NOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nokia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. Nokia has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 57,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,472 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

