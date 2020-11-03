Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NDLS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $6.30 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 120.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 64.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

