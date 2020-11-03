North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial upped their target price on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$10.48 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$16.25. The company has a market cap of $305.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 10.09%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

