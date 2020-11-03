Northland Securities Downgrades Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Underperform

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $195.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 27.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. 140166 began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.31.

SEDG stock opened at $267.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. Solaredge Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $317.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.20.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,961.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total value of $10,402,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,665 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,851 shares of company stock worth $22,727,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,155,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 58.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 50.7% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

