Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Boosted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after buying an additional 447,549 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $136,048,000. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $69,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,198.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

NYSE NOC opened at $296.63 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

