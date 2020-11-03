Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) (LON:NTOG) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) (LON:NTOG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.30. Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 33,333 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.31.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) Company Profile

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal property is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

