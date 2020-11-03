Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,012,600 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 1,176,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,265.8 days.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

