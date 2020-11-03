NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE NRG opened at $32.17 on Monday. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.