Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ntt Docomo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Ntt Docomo alerts:

OTCMKTS DCMYY opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of -0.24. Ntt Docomo has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $38.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter. Ntt Docomo had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ntt Docomo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ntt Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.