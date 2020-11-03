Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.60-1.85 for the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

NTR opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

