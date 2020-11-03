NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $68.00.

NUVA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.06.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $45.01 on Friday. NuVasive has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in NuVasive by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth $940,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NuVasive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

