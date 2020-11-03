nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a peer perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of NVT opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 820.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 259,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 231,581 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $2,201,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

