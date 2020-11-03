NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,993 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI opened at $138.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day moving average of $115.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,961.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $145.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. AlphaValue raised NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.59.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.