OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$2.65

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 target price on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) stock opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. OceanaGold Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.01.

In related news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,960.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

