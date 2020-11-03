OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given New $2.65 Price Target at CIBC

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from $3.25 to $2.65 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OCANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial cut their price objective on OceanaGold from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Desjardins assumed coverage on OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OceanaGold in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OceanaGold from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.98.

OCANF opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

