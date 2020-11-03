OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OMRON Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment and systems. It operates in six segments: Industrial Automation Business, Electronic Components Business, Automotive Electronic Components Business, Social Systems Business, Healthcare Business and Business Development Group and Other Businesses. OMRON provides control components and systems, electronic components for consumer appliances, telecommunications equipment, mobile telephones, amusement devices, and office automation equipment, card authorization terminals, railway infrastructure systems, solar power conditioner equipments, computer peripheral equipments, MEMS microphone chips, and LCD backlights. It provides products and services in a variety of fields including industrial automation, electronic components, automotive electronics, social systems such as ticket gate machines and traffic control and healthcare. OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. “

Get OMRON alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY opened at $72.03 on Friday. OMRON has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in OMRON were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, social systems, healthcare, environmental solutions, automotive electronic, and mechanical components businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OMRON (OMRNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.