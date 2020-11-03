On Track Innovations (OTIVF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 62.20% and a negative net margin of 29.76%.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

OTIVF stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. On Track Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.