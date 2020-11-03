One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 158,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 270,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a PE ratio of 111.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $11.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSS. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.94.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $127,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,823 shares of company stock valued at $306,844 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Stop Systems stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of One Stop Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.