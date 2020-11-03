OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Jason Hwang sold 10,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $66,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myung Park sold 20,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $131,397.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,561.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,443 shares of company stock valued at $465,246 in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

