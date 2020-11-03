OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.
Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.72.
OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.
OP Bancorp Company Profile
OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.