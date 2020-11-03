Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Open Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Open Lending from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $25.64 on Friday. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.46.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,650,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $7,759,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.