Oppenheimer Cuts Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target to $54.00

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 146.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 134.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

