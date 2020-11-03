Oppenheimer Lowers EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $55.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EVER. ValuEngine raised shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

EVER opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $946.21 million, a P/E ratio of -192.11 and a beta of 1.65.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. On average, analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

