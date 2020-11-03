Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 80.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Oracle stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. The company has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.