Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $343.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.03%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

