Origin Sport (ORS) Hits Market Capitalization of $516,094.72

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $516,094.72 and approximately $293,410.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000289 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

