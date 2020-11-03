Orion Protocol Price Hits $1.42 on Top Exchanges (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $17.77 million and $2.44 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00010376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00076670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00194719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.73 or 0.01113898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000546 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002568 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,487,600 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

