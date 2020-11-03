Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Upgraded by DNB Markets to “Buy”

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORKLY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Orkla ASA in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orkla ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of ORKLY stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

