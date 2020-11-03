Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Upgraded by DNB Markets to “Buy”

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORKLY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Orkla ASA in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orkla ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of ORKLY stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

