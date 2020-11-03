Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $17.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 113.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 120.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $125,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

