Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.26-2.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.25. Otter Tail also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.26-2.36 EPS.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.43.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTTR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Otter Tail from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of Otter Tail from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

