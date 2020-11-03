Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Outfront Media from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Outfront Media stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 91.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Outfront Media by 32.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $180,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

