Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Pacific City Financial stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. Pacific City Financial has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd.

PCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific City Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific City Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

