Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PPBI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

