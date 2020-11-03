Pamp Network Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $251,500.33 and approximately $600,859.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded down 52% against the US dollar. One Pamp Network token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.12 or 0.03786079 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00025222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00206013 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network is a token. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

